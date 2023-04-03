Woman whose body was found under bridge was shot to death, medical examiner says

The Tarrant County medical examiner says a young woman whose body was found under a bridge in Fort Worth was shot to death.

Police arrested a man for murdering 19-year-old Janeecia Mason last week, but questions still remain about what exactly led up to the shooting.

Investigators found Mason’s body under a bridge late last month.

Monday, the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website says Mason’s death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Mason’s mother, Barbara Taylor, just returned to North Texas Monday after her daughter’s funeral over the weekend in Louisiana.

Featured article

"That’s the part where I am glad she is put to rest," she said. "I am glad she is put to rest, and I was able to find her."

However, Taylor says her daughter was laid to rest still with so many questions. She says the last day she talked to Mason was March 17.

"She said that she was going to give me a call. And I called after dinner and the next morning. She didn’t pick up. So the next morning, I was worried," she said.

Fort Worth police say on March 23, they received a call that someone located Mason under a bridge off South Precinct Line Road in Fort Worth.

A week later, Fort Worth investigators took 29-year-old Joseph Aparicio into custody. He sits in the Tarrant County jail charged with murder.

Fort Worth PD tells FOX 4 Monday Aparicio was arrested at his Haltom City home just after 1 a.m. on March 30.

Mason’s family says she was last seen alive in Dallas with other friends. It’s still unclear how she knew Aparicio and how her body ended up nearly 30 miles away.

"Did you not think she would have a big family and friends who love her? He hurt a lot of people," Taylor said.

Fort Worth police also haven’t released why they believe Aparcio killed Mason. It’s also unknown where exactly Mason was killed before she was dumped.

Online records show Aparicio does have a criminal history, including an unlawful possession with a firearm in 2022.

The 19-year-old’s family says Mason was with a group of people the last night she was seen alive. They are asking for anyone who knows anything leading up to Mason’s murder to please call police.