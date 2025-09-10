Expand / Collapse search

Woman in wheelchair killed in Dallas hit-and-run

Published  September 10, 2025 7:12am CDT
Far East Dallas
Wheelchair victim struck in hit-and-run

One person is dead and a driver is on the run after a crash Wednesday morning in East Dallas.

The Brief

    • A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in far east Dallas early Wednesday morning.
    • A damaged wheelchair was found near the victim, who police believe may have been homeless.
    • The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid and remains at large as police investigate the fatal crash.

DALLAS - A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight Tuesday in far east Dallas, according to police.

Far East Dallas Hit-and-Run (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call at 5600 South Buckner Boulevard at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a woman in the service road, and a damaged wheelchair was found nearby. The victim died at the scene. Investigators believe the woman was hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

Police believe the woman was homeless. Officers are working to identify the driver, and the crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the crash are unclear. The identity of the victim has not been released by the Medical Examiner's office.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene.

