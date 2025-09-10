Woman in wheelchair killed in Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS - A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight Tuesday in far east Dallas, according to police.
Far East Dallas Hit-and-Run (Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a call at 5600 South Buckner Boulevard at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a woman in the service road, and a damaged wheelchair was found nearby. The victim died at the scene. Investigators believe the woman was hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash.
Police believe the woman was homeless. Officers are working to identify the driver, and the crash remains under investigation.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the crash are unclear. The identity of the victim has not been released by the Medical Examiner's office.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene.