Woman in wheelchair killed in Dallas hit-and-run

The Brief A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in far east Dallas early Wednesday morning. A damaged wheelchair was found near the victim, who police believe may have been homeless. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid and remains at large as police investigate the fatal crash.



A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight Tuesday in far east Dallas, according to police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Far East Dallas Hit-and-Run (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call at 5600 South Buckner Boulevard at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a woman in the service road, and a damaged wheelchair was found nearby. The victim died at the scene. Investigators believe the woman was hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

Police believe the woman was homeless. Officers are working to identify the driver, and the crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the crash are unclear. The identity of the victim has not been released by the Medical Examiner's office.