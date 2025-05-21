Woman sues Walmart, says Cedar Hill employee assaulted her over $1.06

The Brief A woman in Cedar Hill is recovering from injuries after allegedly being attacked by a Walmart cashier in a dispute over a drink. The victim has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, claiming negligence for hiring the cashier, who has a lengthy criminal history, including felony assault. Surveillance video captured the incident, and police have charged the suspect with assault causing bodily injury.



A woman is recovering from a violent encounter with a Walmart convenience store cashier in a Dallas suburb.

The victim sat down with us on Wednesday, and says she’s still getting over her injuries. She believes the cashier’s criminal history should have been a red flag for Walmart.

Cedar Hill Walmart Assault

What Happened:

Surveillance video shows a cashier allegedly attacking a customer at a Walmart convenience store in Cedar Hill. The customer was trying to purchase a frozen slush drink.

Ann Flores says $1.06 ended up changing her life. Flores said she slid the money across the counter to the cashier to pay for the slush. She claims the cashier wanted the money placed in her hand.

After the cashier allegedly demanded the money be placed in her hand, Flores did not like the cashier’s tone, so she tried to walk out.

Police Weigh In:

In an arrest affidavit, a Cedar Hill Police detective says the cashier confronted and pushed Flores, adding that Flores was trying to leave, but the cashier taunted her, pushed her again, and swung her toward the front counter, where Flores' lower back was hit. The scuffle then continued.

A detective says the cashier, Shaireeimff Lawrence, was the aggressor. She's charged with assault causing bodily injury. Lawrence has a lengthy criminal history, including theft and drug convictions and even a felony aggravated assault conviction in 2000.

Cedar Hill Assault Victim Sues Walmart

In a newly filed lawsuit against Walmart, Flores claims the company was "negligent" in hiring Lawrence. Flores claims to have suffered two vertebrae fractures, a head injury and more.

Flores says she did not think much of sliding money to Lawrence, instead of placing it in her hand. Her mind was elsewhere: She says she was returning from a funeral for her mother-in-law.

What they're saying:

Flores spoke on her reaction to the alleged assault.

"She just came at me, and it was either stand there and get pounded, or fight back. And instinct was to fight back."

The woman is glad the incident wasn't worse than it was.

"What if I had my grandchildren with me or something and she decides to pop off?"

"What if that was your mother, your grandmother, your child that this lady did this to?" Flores continued. "All behind $1.06."

In a statement to Fox 4, Walmart says:

"We take the safety and security of our customers seriously. We will review the complaint and respond appropriately to the court."

Fox 4 stopped by Lawrence's listed address on Wednesday, but no one answered the door.