Woman struck, killed on Dallas highway ramp

article

The Brief A Saturday night crash on the W. Northwest Highway in Dallas left a woman dead after being hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian's identity has not been released. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police.



A woman was struck and killed on a highway ramp in Dallas on Saturday night.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a crash around 10 p.m. on March 15 in the 2500 block of West Northwest Highway at Harry Hines Boulevard.

Investigators determined that a woman was hit while in the roadway. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo from scene of the crash: W. Northwest Hwy and Harry Hines Blvd.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the woman was on the highway ramp.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the driver.