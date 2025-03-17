Woman struck, killed on Dallas highway ramp
DALLAS - A woman was struck and killed on a highway ramp in Dallas on Saturday night.
Fatal Pedestrian Crash
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a crash around 10 p.m. on March 15 in the 2500 block of West Northwest Highway at Harry Hines Boulevard.
Investigators determined that a woman was hit while in the roadway. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the woman was on the highway ramp.
Police have not released the identities of the victim or the driver.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.