Woman struck, killed on Dallas highway ramp

Published  March 17, 2025 7:17am CDT
Photo from the scene of the crash: W. Northwest Hwy and Harry Hines Blvd.

The Brief

    • A Saturday night crash on the W. Northwest Highway in Dallas left a woman dead after being hit by a vehicle.
    • The pedestrian's identity has not been released.
    • The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

DALLAS - A woman was struck and killed on a highway ramp in Dallas on Saturday night.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a crash around 10 p.m. on March 15 in the 2500 block of West Northwest Highway at Harry Hines Boulevard.

Investigators determined that a woman was hit while in the roadway. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Photo from scene of the crash: W. Northwest Hwy and Harry Hines Blvd.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the woman was on the highway ramp.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the driver.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.

