The Brief Fort Worth police are seeking a woman who was caught on camera stealing a giant, hand-painted ornament from the base of the iconic Sundance Square Christmas tree. The stolen ornament is one of many large decorations custom-made by North Texas artists for the 86-foot tree, which is the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas. Authorities released video of the suspect, who was seen leaving in a dark gray Audi SUV, and are asking the public for help identifying her for the safe return of the ornament.



Fort Worth police are asking the public for help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a giant, hand-painted ornament from the base of the iconic Christmas tree in Sundance Square.

What we know:

Video released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows a woman taking one of the large 2025 ornaments. The piece was created by local artist Arely Morales. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a dark gray Audi SUV.

The 86-foot tree in Sundance Square is known as the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas. The large, beautiful ornaments adorning it are not generic decorations; they are specially commissioned and hand-painted by North Texas artists, who spend weeks creating the custom pieces.

What they're saying:

Security and police are referring to the suspect as a "Grinch" in their appeal. They posted a lighthearted message, stating: "If you suddenly find yourself filled with Christmas spirit, we would welcome the safe return of this ornament… and who knows… perhaps your heart will grow three sizes when you bring it back."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the individual is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department or the Sundance Square security team.