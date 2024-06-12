Woman charged with stealing van, corpse from Fort Worth hospital

article

Fort Worth Police arrested a woman they say stole a van and with a corpse inside of it on Tuesday.

36-year-old Valerie Traglor-Ellis is facing charges for auto theft and abuse of a corpse.

Police were called to John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after 7 p.m.

An employee of a mortuary service had parked a transport van outside the hospital in the ambulance bay.

When the employee went into the hospital, a woman, believed to be Traglor-Ellis, jumped inside the van and drove off.

Police eventually found the van, which had a body inside, outside of the Fort Worth Zoo.

READ MORE: Police chase woman in stolen vehicle through Tarrant County

Video from the area around the zoo showed the suspect leaving the stolen vehicle and running away on foot.

Valerie Traglor-Ellis (Source: Fort Worth PD)

A short time later, Traglor-Ellis was arrested and taken to the Fort Worth City Jail.

Fort Worth Police say both the body and vehicle were intact and without damage.