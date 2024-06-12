Woman charged with stealing van, corpse from Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police arrested a woman they say stole a van and with a corpse inside of it on Tuesday.
36-year-old Valerie Traglor-Ellis is facing charges for auto theft and abuse of a corpse.
Police were called to John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after 7 p.m.
An employee of a mortuary service had parked a transport van outside the hospital in the ambulance bay.
When the employee went into the hospital, a woman, believed to be Traglor-Ellis, jumped inside the van and drove off.
Police eventually found the van, which had a body inside, outside of the Fort Worth Zoo.
Video from the area around the zoo showed the suspect leaving the stolen vehicle and running away on foot.
Valerie Traglor-Ellis (Source: Fort Worth PD)
A short time later, Traglor-Ellis was arrested and taken to the Fort Worth City Jail.
Fort Worth Police say both the body and vehicle were intact and without damage.