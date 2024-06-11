Police chase woman in stolen vehicle through Tarrant County

article

A woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a reportedly stolen vehicle.

On Monday, Crowley police located the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of the city of Benbrook.

The female driver pulled over, but became uncooperative with officers and drove off at high speeds.

The chase went into Forth Worth, where Fort Worth officers and a helicopter helping Crowley officers.

Police deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the car.

It eventually came to a stop at a gas well site near Lake Arlington.

30-year-old Skylar Long from Granbury was taken into custody without further incident.

Long has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a dangerous drug and reckless driving.