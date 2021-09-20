Woman shot to death during south Oak Cliff fight

article

A woman was killed during an overnight fight in Dallas.

Officers found her body behind a Williams Chicken restaurant near Ledbetter Road and Bonnie View Drive in south Oak Cliff.

They believe she had been arguing with two other women around 1 a.m. Monday.

A second woman, also believed to be involved in the fight, showed up at a Dallas hospital. She too had been shot.

Police are still looking for the third woman.

Advertisement

RELATED: 1 dead, 5 injured, 18-year-old arrested in Deep Ellum shooting