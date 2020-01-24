Woman seriously injured in Downtown Dallas drive-by shooting

A woman was shot early Friday morning in Downtown Dallas. Someone pulled up alongside her car and began shooting.

It happened just after 3 a.m. as a man and a woman were driving along the Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Pearl Street and Klyde Warren Park.

Dallas police said someone drove up to their BMW and began shooting. That person fired at least 10 rounds, hitting the female passenger in the chest and leg.

The man who was driving the BMW continued into Uptown Dallas to get away and call 911. He stopped the car in the middle of the street on McKinney Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The man was not hurt.

Donald Epps works security in the area. He said he and his partner heard the gunshots.

Advertisement

“I guess he must have emptied the whole clip because it just kept going and going,” Epps said. “I didn’t know what to do. I wasn’t fixing to come out here and get shot myself.”

Police have not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle. The shooting happened in front of the Federal Reserve Building so they’re hoping it was captured on surveillance video.

Investigators are also still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.