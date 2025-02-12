Woman killed standing on I-20 after car stalls, police say
Stock image of police lights. (FOX TV Stations)
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman was struck and killed while standing in the lanes of Interstate 20 after her car stalled late Tuesday night.
What we know:
Police responded to a crash around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock Road.
Investigators determined that a Ford Mustang had stalled and was positioned sideways across two lanes. The woman exited the vehicle and was standing in a lane when a Toyota Tundra crashed into both her and the Mustang. She died at the scene.
The driver of the Tundra was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Officials believe the Tundra’s driver did not see the Mustang before the crash. No criminal charges have been filed.
All westbound lanes of I-20 were closed for about four hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene. The highway has since reopened.
No further details have been released.
What we don't know:
The identities of both drivers have not been made public.
It is unclear what caused the Mustang to stall or why it was positioned sideways on the highway.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Arlington police.