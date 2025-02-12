Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed standing on I-20 after car stalls, police say

By
Published  February 12, 2025 12:31pm CST
Arlington
The Brief

    • A woman's car stalled sideways across two lanes of I-20 near Matlock Street on Tuesday night, according to police.
    • She exited her car and was standing on the highway when a truck struck both her and her car.
    • Police believe the driver of the truck did not see the woman and no criminal charges have been filed.
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations)

ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman was struck and killed while standing in the lanes of Interstate 20 after her car stalled late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police responded to a crash around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock Road.

Investigators determined that a Ford Mustang had stalled and was positioned sideways across two lanes. The woman exited the vehicle and was standing in a lane when a Toyota Tundra crashed into both her and the Mustang. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Tundra was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials believe the Tundra’s driver did not see the Mustang before the crash. No criminal charges have been filed.

All westbound lanes of I-20 were closed for about four hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene. The highway has since reopened.

No further details have been released.

What we don't know:

The identities of both drivers have not been made public.

It is unclear what caused the Mustang to stall or why it was positioned sideways on the highway.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Arlington police.

