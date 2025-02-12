Woman killed standing on I-20 after car stalls, police say

The Brief A woman's car stalled sideways across two lanes of I-20 near Matlock Street on Tuesday night, according to police. She exited her car and was standing on the highway when a truck struck both her and her car. Police believe the driver of the truck did not see the woman and no criminal charges have been filed.



Stock image of police lights. (FOX TV Stations)

A woman was struck and killed while standing in the lanes of Interstate 20 after her car stalled late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police responded to a crash around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock Road.

Investigators determined that a Ford Mustang had stalled and was positioned sideways across two lanes. The woman exited the vehicle and was standing in a lane when a Toyota Tundra crashed into both her and the Mustang. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Tundra was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials believe the Tundra’s driver did not see the Mustang before the crash. No criminal charges have been filed.

All westbound lanes of I-20 were closed for about four hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene. The highway has since reopened.

No further details have been released.

What we don't know:

The identities of both drivers have not been made public.

It is unclear what caused the Mustang to stall or why it was positioned sideways on the highway.