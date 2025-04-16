Woman killed in rollover crash in South Dallas
article
DALLAS - A woman was killed after she lost control of her car in South Dallas overnight.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to the crash on Elsie Faye Heggins Street just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers found the severely injured woman alone in her car.
They believe she lost control of the vehicle and veered into the center median. She then clipped a tree, which caused the car to roll.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
What we don't know:
The woman’s name has not yet been released to the public.
The Source: FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle gathered details for this story from police officers at the scene of the crash.