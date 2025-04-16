Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in rollover crash in South Dallas

By
Published  April 16, 2025 10:58am CDT
South Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A woman died after crashing her car on Elsie Faye Heggins Street in South Dallas early Wednesday morning.
    • Police believe she lost control of the vehicle.
    • She was the only person involved in the crash.

DALLAS - A woman was killed after she lost control of her car in South Dallas overnight.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the crash on Elsie Faye Heggins Street just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the severely injured woman alone in her car.

They believe she lost control of the vehicle and veered into the center median. She then clipped a tree, which caused the car to roll.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Featured

1 woman killed, 2 hurt in Dallas County crash
article

1 woman killed, 2 hurt in Dallas County crash

One woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a wreck along Interstate 45 near the C.F. Hawn Freeway in southern Dallas County.

What we don't know:

The woman’s name has not yet been released to the public.

The Source: FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle gathered details for this story from police officers at the scene of the crash.

South DallasTraffic