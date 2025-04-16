Woman killed in rollover crash in South Dallas

article

The Brief A woman died after crashing her car on Elsie Faye Heggins Street in South Dallas early Wednesday morning. Police believe she lost control of the vehicle. She was the only person involved in the crash.



A woman was killed after she lost control of her car in South Dallas overnight.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the crash on Elsie Faye Heggins Street just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the severely injured woman alone in her car.

They believe she lost control of the vehicle and veered into the center median. She then clipped a tree, which caused the car to roll.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

What we don't know:

The woman’s name has not yet been released to the public.