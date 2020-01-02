Woman killed in bad crash on I-30 in Fort Worth

article

One person is dead and three others are fighting for their life after a crash Wednesday night in Fort Worth.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 near University Drive.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the driver of a red SUV hit a sign for some reason and went off the road.

Four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of them did not survive. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified her as 20-year-old Emily Beckham of Burleson.

The crash is under investigation.