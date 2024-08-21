Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed crossing Hwy. 67 in Duncanville

Published  August 21, 2024 8:41am CDT
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A woman was hit and killed while trying to cross a busy highway in Duncanville.

The accident happened just before midnight on Tuesday on Highway 67 at Cockrell Hill Road.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who tried to cross the highway was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to help and is cooperating with the investigation. That person is not expected to face any charges.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify the victim.

The northbound lanes of Hwy. 67 were closed for about three hours while deputies investigated the crash.