Woman killed, 2 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a murder-suicide attempt that left one woman dead and two other people injured.

It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at a home on E. Davis Avenue in southern Fort Worth.

Police said when officers arrived they found one woman dead in the home.

A second woman who had gone to a neighbor's house to call 911 was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. She is expected to survive.

A male suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and head area. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case and interviewing witnesses.

Advertisement

Police did not release any information about the relationship between the suspect and victims.