Woman in FBI custody after allegedly injuring passengers, employees on Delta flight

Police said an unruly passenger injured several people on Thursday during a "disturbance" on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa to Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department officers detained passenger Patricia Cornwall after speaking to witnesses and FBI agents arrested her.

Officers went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and met with Delta employees at Gate A11 to await the arrival of Flight 2790.

Police said the officers met with passengers who indicated Cornwall did something that injured passengers and Delta employees.

Officers moved Cornwall to the domestic Atlanta Police precinct before FBI agents took her into custody.

According to TMZ, Cornwall got into an altercation with an older man who refused to wear his mask on a plane.

Federal law prohibits assaults and threats that interfere with flight crews and flight attendants.

