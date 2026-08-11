Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Plano hotel, triggering domestic violence investigation

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The Brief A woman was taken to a local hospital early Tuesday morning after suffering a stab wound to the neck at a Plano hotel. Detectives received conflicting statements from a hotel employee and the victim's boyfriend regarding the disturbance. Police have not yet determined whether the wound was self-inflicted or caused by the boyfriend, and the investigation remains active.



A woman was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after being stabbed in the neck at a Plano hotel, prompting an investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Family Violence Unit.

Plano hotel stabbing

What we know:

Officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. to a report of a stabbing at a hotel in the 4900 block of Old Shepherd Place. Upon arrival, emergency responders found a female victim suffering from a cut or stab wound in the neck area.

Plano Fire-Rescue paramedics took the victim to a local hospital. Her current condition has not been released.

Investigators took statements at the scene from a hotel employee and a man who is in a relationship with the victim. Police said the employee reported hearing a disturbance inside the room but did not witness the incident.

According to authorities, the man and the employee provided conflicting accounts of the event. Detectives have not yet determined whether the woman's injuries were self-inflicted or caused by the man.

The incident remains under active investigation by the department's Family Violence Unit. No further details were immediately available.