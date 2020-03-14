Woman found dead in her Denton home investigated as homicide

article

Denton police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after she was found in her home Friday evening.

Officers were called out just before 5:15 p.m. after a woman said she found her mother dead at her home in the 800 block of Cross Timer Street.

The woman told police she went to check on her mother, and found her dead.

Investigators found that the woman, who has not yet been identified, had been dead for “at least several days.”

Foul play is suspected in her death, and this case is being investigated as a homicide.