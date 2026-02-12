Juvenile arrested in connection with October 2025 Mesquite shooting

The Brief Mesquite police arrested a suspect in connection with an Oct. 2025 shooting that left a teenager dead. 18-year-old Keamodrick Cloud was found dead from a fatal gunshot wound at Pirrung Park in Mesquite on Oct. 4, 2025. Police have not released the suspect's name due to his juvenile status or a potential motive for the shooting.



Mesquite police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting last October that left a teenager dead.

Juvenile suspect arrested

What we know:

Mesquite PD confirmed they arrested a suspect in connection to the murder. They would not release the name of the suspect because he is being charged as a minor. The suspect, now 17-years-old, was 16 when the incident took place.

The shooting is believed to have happened over a dice game being played behind Pirrung Elementary School. Police would not say if others would be charged in connection to the shooting.

"Lost his life for nothing"

What they're saying:

18-year-old Keamodrick Cloud was found dead at Pirrung Park on Oct. 4, 2025 from a gunshot wound. His mother says he had just graduated from Mesquite High School, excelled on the football team, and had just found a full-time job.

"I’m just ready for it to be over with," Kelley Chambers, Cloud's mother, told FOX 4's David Sentendrey about learning of the suspect's arrest. "I just started shaking and crying because it felt like it was all over again."

Chambers knows there were more people involved in the alleged dice game, and she's urging those involved to speak up.

"Tell them to speak because my child lost his life for nothing. He lost his life for nothing," she continued. "Because if it was mine and I knew they were involved, I’m turning their a** in. Because that’s what a real mother would do. That’s what a real parent would do."

What's next:

Russell Wilson, a former Dallas County prosecutor, told Sentendrey it’s standard practice to charge someone as a juvenile in a case like this, where the alleged crime occurred when the suspect was underage.

There could be a petition from prosecutors to the court to try him as an adult, something that is "very likely in the absence of mental health issues," according to Wilson.