Woman found dead after house fire in Southeast Dallas

The Brief An adult woman was found dead on Saturday afternoon after a house fire in the 3000 block of Sundial Drive in southeast Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called shortly before 1:40 p.m. and controlled the heavy blaze just over an hour later. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the Medical Examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.



What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called at 1:38 p.m. to a reported structure fire at a one-story residence in the 3000 block of Sundial Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the front of the house, officials said. Crews entered the home and made an aggressive attack, bringing the blaze under control shortly before 3 p.m.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found an unresponsive adult woman on the floor of a room inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An "out taps" was declared at 2:51 p.m., but first responders remained on-site awaiting the Dallas County Medical Examiner, who will determine the woman’s cause of death.

What's next:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation, officials said.