Woman fatally shot by security guard following New Year’s Day altercation
FORT WORTH, Texas - On Jan. 1st 2026, Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of S. Riverside Dr. in reference to a shooting call.
What we know:
Upon arrival officers located an adult female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to her chest. Medical personnel applied life-saving efforts. However, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers detained the suspect, who works as security for the location.
Detectives found that the suspect had told the victim that she needed to leave the location, and the victim was arguing with the suspect. The victim advanced towards the suspect, who then pepper sprayed the victim. The victim retrieved a stabbing weapon from nearby and advanced towards the suspect, who then fired his sidearm, striking the victim.
What's next:
Homicide detectives are investigating. Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident and there are no known threats to the community.
The victim will be identified by the Tarantino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.