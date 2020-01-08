Woman fatally shot in Dallas after getting out of her vehicle

article

Police said a woman in her 40s was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after getting out of her vehicle in Dallas.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m., in the 1300 block of Baden Street.

Responding officers met with a witness, who told them that the victim had just gotten out of a red SUV, when multiple shots were fired at the victim.

She ran a short distance, before collapsing in a vacant field.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

A person of interest was taken into custody after police received assistance from a witness. That person is being questioned, and it’s not yet known if they’ve been charged.