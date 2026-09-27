Woman faces attempted capital murder charge following police chase, Burleson officer-involved shooting

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The Brief Zora Bliss, 47, faces a new attempted capital murder charge for allegedly assisting a driver who shot a Cleburne officer during an Aug. 24 pursuit. The driver, Jason Stroud, died from return gunfire, while the injured Cleburne police officer continues to recover. Local police have completed their portion of the probe, but a separate investigation into the officer-involved shooting by the Texas Rangers remains active.



A passenger in a vehicle during an August police pursuit that ended with a Cleburne police officer being shot now faces an additional charge of attempted capital murder, authorities said.

Zora Bliss charged

What we know:

Zora Bliss, 47, was hit with the first-degree felony charge under the law of parties in connection with the Aug. 24 chase, which started in Cleburne and ended in Burleson.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators allege Bliss helped the driver, 43-year-old Jason Stroud, as he fired multiple rounds at pursuing Cleburne officers. Stroud was struck by return gunfire during the incident and died at the scene. One Cleburne officer was shot and injured and continues to recover.

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The backstory:

On Monday, Aug. 24, at around 6:50 p.m., Cleburne Police responded to reports of an individual with a firearm in a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, a pursuit ensued, which led officers through Alvarado and ended near a Sam's Club in Burleson at I-35 and Burleson Boulevard.

Shots were fired, and the driver of the vehicle was shot and killed during the incident.

One Cleburne police officer was shot in the leg during the incident. The officer was taken to a local hospital.

Bliss has been held at the Johnson County Jail since the incident on previous charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. She is being held on a $1,550,000 combined bond.

What they're saying:

"I’m incredibly proud of the courage and professionalism our officers showed during an extremely dangerous situation, especially the officer who was injured while protecting our community," Cleburne Police Chief Rob Severance said in a statement. "We’re grateful he continues to recover well, and I also want to recognize the diligent work of our detectives and support staff throughout this investigation."

The Cleburne Police Department announced that its investigation into Bliss’ alleged involvement is complete. However, a separate investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being led by the Texas Rangers and remains active.