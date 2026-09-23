Police investigating Flower Mound home deaths as double homicide and suicide involving family members
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Flower Mound Police say three people were found dead at a home on Sunrise Court on Wednesday morning,
Police believe the incident was a double homicide and suicide involving a husband, wife, and adult son.
Flower Mound deaths investigation
What we know:
On Wednesday, September 23, at around 10:45 a.m., Flower Mound Police responded to a home in the 10700 block of Sunrise Circle to conduct a welfare check.
Police conducted the check after two of the home's residents failed to report to work, and family members were unable to reach them.
Officers entered the home based on circumstances at the scene, and discovered three deceased individuals inside with apparent gunshot wounds.
The preliminary investigation led police to believe the victims were a husband, wife and adult son living at the residence, and are investigating the incident as a double homicide and suicide.
Flower Mound Police say there is not an active threat to the community.
What we don't know:
The identities of the deceased individuals have not been released. They will be released once the Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms their identities.
Flower Mound PD says their investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Flower Mound Police Department tip line at (972) 874-3307.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Flower Mound Police Department.