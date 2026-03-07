Woman dead, man injured after 2-car crash in Arlington

article

The Brief A 54-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash in Arlington on Friday. Police say speed likely played a role and are investigating possible street racing. The victim’s name has not yet been released.



Arlington police are working to determine if street racing was involved in a crash that left a 54-year-old woman dead Friday.

Arlington fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Cooper Street and Eden Road. Arlington officers arrived around 12:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a major crash involving two vehicles.

They said they got there to find the woman who was driving a 2022 Hyundai Tucson severely injured. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man who was driving a 2025 Mercedes-Benz C30 was also injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Arlington police say they believe speed played a role in the crash. As far as they can tell, the woman had been traveling south on Cooper, and was trying to take a left-hand turn when the man hit her while driving north.

Investigators are trying to determine if the man was street racing when the crash happened, Arlington PD said, but that hasn't been confirmed.

What we don't know:

Neither person has had their identity released at the time of publishing. Police say the woman's name will be released once her family has been notified of her death.