Woman dead after two-car rollover crash in Dallas parking lot

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The Brief A woman died Thursday night after her speeding car went off the road, crossed a service road, and hit a parked vehicle, causing both to overturn. The accident happened on the southbound service road of North Walton Walker Boulevard near Singleton Boulevard in Dallas. Dallas police investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.



A woman is dead after a two-car rollover in a Dallas parking lot late Thursday night.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to the incident at 11:57 p.m. on the southbound service road of North Walton Walker Boulevard, just south of Singleton Boulevard.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found two overturned cars in a business parking lot.

One woman was pinned inside one of the cars. Firefighters pulled her from the wreckage, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the woman's car was traveling at a high rate of speed before it left the main roadway.

According to police, after the vehicle left the road, it traveled down an embankment, crossed the service road, and slammed into a parked SUV in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle.