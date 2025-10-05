Woman critically injured in Victory Park restaurant shooting

article

The Brief A woman was shot multiple times by a man inside a Dallas restaurant this afternoon while people were dining. The victim, identified by co-workers as a young hostess named Mia, is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The shooter, believed to be the victim's boyfriend, fled the scene, and police have not announced any arrests.



According to Dallas police, a man walked into a restaurant at about 12:20, this afternoon and gunned a woman down, as people were dining.

Investigators have not released the victim's name, only saying she's in critical condition.

What we know:

Employees at the eatery told FOX 4 it was a young employee, and it was her boyfriend, who shot her, then got away.

Joaquin Torres was working at Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer in Victory Park when he heard gunshots outside.

"I was just, like, still wondering, like, what's going on? Because, like, who is that? Who did he just shoot?" said Torres.

"And then when I'm still, like, walking over there trying to see what happened, I see that it's Mia. I noticed who it was. I just ran over there, I'm yelling, 911."

He says Mia was a hostess at the restaurant, saying it was her boyfriend that shot her.

"But I've never met him. I've never said hi to see how his personality is or how his demeanor is. I have no idea how he is, so I don't know if he's mean to her. I don't know if they get in arguments a lot," said Torres.

Police say she was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Local perspective:

As Mia lay on the ground, Torres’ screams for help caught the attention of surgeons who were in the neighboring building and came rushing down to help.

"They were covering her wounds. There was more than one. So, I was telling them, there's more than one, you have to find out, like, where they are. She’s locked up, like they couldn't really move her, you know, and then, they helped her the best they could."

What they're saying:

The last thing Torres told FOX 4 was that Mia was in surgery.

"I couldn't do anything, you know, and I wanted to do something, but yeah, are you thankful to the people who did try it? Yes, yes. Like, I gave him a hug, and I was just like, thank you so much for doing that. Because, like, by the time the paramedics made it here, she was already, you know, doing that twitch and stuff and, like, if they weren't doing what they had did, she probably would have been dead, or she probably would have bled out."

What's next:

Police have not said anything about any arrests made in connection to the shooting.