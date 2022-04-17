Woman crashes into 18 headstones during driving practice in cemetery

article

Police in Massachusetts said a woman, working to get her learner's permit, lost control, crashed and knocked over 18 headstones while trying to drive in a cemetery.

Officers with the Melrose Police Department responded to the incident at the Wyoming Cemetery Saturday afternoon, according to Chief Michael L. Lyle.

Police say the crash involved an older model Range Rover. They said the 53-year-old driver was practicing and accompanied by a relative who is a licensed operator.

Neither person was injured in the crash.

Lyle said multiple headstones sustained damage but were later uprighted by the Department of Public Works

The crash remains under investigation by the Melrose Police Department.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.