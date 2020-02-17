Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after pedestrian struck, killed in Uptown Dallas
DALLAS - A 42-year-old woman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after police said she struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street in Uptown Dallas on Sunday.
According to police, the crash happened just before 5 p.m., as a woman was crossing the road at Cedar Springs and Routh.
As she was in the crosswalk, police said Swinetta Marsh was driving at a high rate of speed in a Polaris Slingshot XL, and struck the pedestrian.
Marsh is then accused of fleeing the scene, before crashing into a car near Cedar Springs and Maple.
She was then taken into custody.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police said Marsh was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.