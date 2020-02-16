Pedestrian killed after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Dallas

article

A pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Dallas.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m., near Cedar Springs Road and Routh Street.

The pedestrian was struck by the driver of a Slingshot and later pronounced dead.

The driver involved fled, but was later arrested. Police said the driver faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.

The name of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.