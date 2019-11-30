Woman charged for North Richland Hills crash on Thanksgiving that killed 17-year-old

article

Police say a woman was driving drunk when she crashed and killed a teenager Thanksgiving morning in North Richland Hills.

Noemi Martinez, 29, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police say she was driving the wrong direction on 820, near Holiday Lane, when she hit three vehicles.

The victim, 17-year-old Benjamin Castaneda, died at the hospital.

No bond was set for Martinez.