North Richland Hills PD: One person critically hurt in four-vehicle crash caused by wrong-way driver

Authorities say a wrong-way driver in North Richland Hills crashed into three vehicles, leaving one person seriously injured.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday eastbound on 820 near Holiday lane.

North Richland Hills police say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe took the Boulevard 26 exit ramp and drove into oncoming traffic on 820, hitting two dark-colored SUVs and a light-colored sedan.

The driver of the light-colored sedan was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A dog that was in the sedan died in the crash.

The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

The other drivers were not seriously injured.

The crash is still under investigation.