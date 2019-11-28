North Richland Hills PD: One person critically hurt in four-vehicle crash caused by wrong-way driver
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Authorities say a wrong-way driver in North Richland Hills crashed into three vehicles, leaving one person seriously injured.
The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday eastbound on 820 near Holiday lane.
North Richland Hills police say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe took the Boulevard 26 exit ramp and drove into oncoming traffic on 820, hitting two dark-colored SUVs and a light-colored sedan.
The driver of the light-colored sedan was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A dog that was in the sedan died in the crash.
The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.
The other drivers were not seriously injured.
The crash is still under investigation.