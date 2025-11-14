Woman attacked with hammer while jogging in Plano park

article

The Brief A woman was attacked with a hammer while jogging in Bob Woodruff Park in Plano on Thursday afternoon. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The suspect was quickly identified and taken into police custody; authorities say there is no ongoing public safety threat.



A woman was attacked with a hammer while jogging in a Plano park Thursday afternoon, police reported.

What we know:

Plano police responded to an assault call around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Shiloh Road. Investigators determined the woman was jogging in Bob Woodruff Park when an unknown man struck her with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later identified the suspect and took him into custody on pending charges. Authorities stated that because of the arrest, there are no current public safety concerns. No one else was injured in the incident, but police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings.

The incident remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect, nor have they detailed the specific charges the suspect will face or a possible motive.