Woman arrested at Dallas Love Field after 75 pounds of marijuana spills from broken suitcase

article

The Brief Police arrested 25-year-old Jennifer Manzanares-Herrera at Dallas Love Field after finding 75 pounds of marijuana in her luggage. The drugs were discovered by an airline employee after a suitcase broke open on a flight arriving from Las Vegas. Manzanares-Herrera faces a second-degree felony charge for possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds.



A woman was arrested at Dallas Love Field after authorities discovered 75 pounds of marijuana in her luggage on a flight arriving from Las Vegas, Dallas police said on their social media account.

Suitcase breaks open during Las Vegas flight

What we know:

Dallas police officers were alerted on Thursday by an airline employee after a suitcase broke open on board the flight, revealing a large quantity of marijuana hidden inside.

Narcotics detectives responded and found two additional suitcases containing marijuana packaged in vacuum-sealed pouches.

In total, investigators recovered about 75 pounds of the drug, police said.

Detectives identified the passenger as 25-year-old Jennifer Manzanares-Herrera and took her into custody before she left the airport.

Jennifer Manzanares-Herrera

Passenger faces felony drug possession

What's next:

Manzanares-Herrera was charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony.