Woman arrested at Dallas Love Field after 75 pounds of marijuana spills from broken suitcase
DALLAS - A woman was arrested at Dallas Love Field after authorities discovered 75 pounds of marijuana in her luggage on a flight arriving from Las Vegas, Dallas police said on their social media account.
Suitcase breaks open during Las Vegas flight
What we know:
Dallas police officers were alerted on Thursday by an airline employee after a suitcase broke open on board the flight, revealing a large quantity of marijuana hidden inside.
Narcotics detectives responded and found two additional suitcases containing marijuana packaged in vacuum-sealed pouches.
In total, investigators recovered about 75 pounds of the drug, police said.
Detectives identified the passenger as 25-year-old Jennifer Manzanares-Herrera and took her into custody before she left the airport.
Jennifer Manzanares-Herrera
Passenger faces felony drug possession
What's next:
Manzanares-Herrera was charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Dallas police.