Woman arrested for 2002 murder of husband in Frisco

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The Brief Lisa Honrud, 55, was arrested Monday and charged with the 2002 murder of her husband, Frank Weiss, in Frisco. Modern forensic technology and new testimony from a key witness led to the breakthrough in the 24-year-old cold case. The specific evidence linking Honrud to the crime has not yet been disclosed by investigators.



A North Texas woman is facing murder charges for the death of her husband in Frisco 24 years ago.

What we know:

Frisco police arrested 55-year-old Lisa Honrud at her home in Waxahachie on Monday morning.

Honrud was charged with murder in connection with a 24-year-old cold case. Her husband, Frank Weiss, was found dead in 2002 near Lake Lewisville within the city of Frisco.

Lisa Honrud (Frisco PD)

What we don't know:

Police said modern technology and investigative techniques, along with new information from a key witness, helped them obtain the arrest warrant for Honrud.

However, the department didn’t share any details about the new information or the evidence allegedly linking Honrud to the crime.

Frank Weiss (Frisco PD)

What they're saying:

"We are thankful for our investigators who have put countless hours into this case, as well as the Waxahachie Police Department for their assistance with this arrest. For 24 years, the Weiss family has waited for answers. Today’s arrest is an important step toward justice, and we will continue working until everyone involved is held accountable," said Police Chief David Shilson.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Frisco PD app or by texting FRISCOPD to 847411 (tip411).