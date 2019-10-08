Woman allegedly tells police ‘meth sandwich’ to blame for failed drug test

An Arkansas woman who was arrested on drug charges allegedly told police as she was being read her Miranda rights that if she failed a chemical drug test it would be due to the methamphetamine sandwich her brother fed her, The Sentinel-Record reported.

According to the police affidavit, Elizabeth Marie Catlett and Don Russell Furr were stopped by police when they were driving their 1994 Toyota Camry without headlights.

The Sentinel-Record reported that when Officer Thomas Plummer pulled the two over and approached the vehicle, he noticed the distinct smell of marijuana and said that Catlett was "moving about the vehicle in a quick, nervous manner.“

During a search of the vehicle, Plummer reportedly found drug paraphernalia, which included several baggies of meth and a glass pipe, that the siblings said belonged to someone else.

Furr allegedly admitted to using meth around 11 p.m. the previous night before going to visit Catlett’s brother in the hospital before telling police that he had a bag in the car’s glove box containing a “meth shake.”

Both Furr and Catlett were taken to the Garland County Detention Center where police said Catlett failed a field sobriety test three times. Catlett allegedly told police that if she “pops hot” it was because she was “fed a sandwich contaminated with meth.”

Both Furr and Catlett face charges of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver as well as four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.