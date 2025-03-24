Witnesses help Arlington Police detain DWI suspects

The Brief The Arlington Police Department is investigating a suspected DWI crash that killed a 22-year-old man Saturday. All three men arrested are on immigration holds in the Arlington City Jail. Witnesses helped police identify the suspects who ran from the scene.



Witnesses helped Arlington Police officers find and detain three fleeing suspects in a fatal DWI crash on I-20 on Saturday.

The backstory:

Arlington Police were called to I-20 near Bowen Road to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a car.

When they arrived at the scene, a Mitsubishi was engulfed in flames. The Arlington firefighters extinguished the fire and found the remains of a 22-year-old man inside.

Witnesses told police a 2004 Ford F-150 was seen drifting in and out of lanes before slamming into the back of the Mitsubishi that was stopped on the inside shoulder. The impact of the crash caused the Mitsubishi to hit a concrete wall, which ignited the fire.

Arlington Police identified the driver of the pickup as 25-year-old Cesar Ramirez Castro. They believed he could be intoxicated and had him perform a series of roadside sobriety tests. Based on the results, police arrested Ramirez Castro and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of collision involving death. Police did get a search warrant for a blood test as he is on an immigration hold at the jail.

The two passengers in the pickup, 30-year-old Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez and 24-year-old Daniel Castro Zammarron, were both arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of Public Intoxication.

What they're saying:

Police say witnesses were the key to the quick capture of those who fled.

Witnesses first informed police that there were three individuals who ran from the scene upon crashing the truck.

"Some of them even took photographs of the suspects leaving, which really helps us identify those suspects, and we were able to capture them very, very quickly," said Sergeant Alex Rosado of the Arlington Police Department.

"It's a shame, you know, you have a accident, the car caught on fire, and instead of helping that person out of that car, they just fled," Rosado added.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.