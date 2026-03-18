Witness helps Dallas police locate hit-and-run driver

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The Brief A female driver is in custody following a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night on E. Northwest Highway in Dallas. A witness led police to the suspect at a nearby gas station after reportedly giving her a ride from the scene of the abandoned vehicle. The identities of the victim and the driver have not yet been released, and formal charges are pending.



A witness helped police find the driver of a deadly overnight hit-and-run crash.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday on E. Northwest Highway under the Skillman Street Bridge.

Dallas police said they found a man dead in the street and a nearby abandoned Kia with front end damage.

As detectives began their work, they were approached by another driver who told them he had just given a woman a ride from that area to a nearby gas station.

Police found her there and took her into custody.

She is expected to face charges.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the victim or the driver.