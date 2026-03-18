Witness helps Dallas police locate hit-and-run driver
article
DALLAS - A witness helped police find the driver of a deadly overnight hit-and-run crash.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday on E. Northwest Highway under the Skillman Street Bridge.
Dallas police said they found a man dead in the street and a nearby abandoned Kia with front end damage.
As detectives began their work, they were approached by another driver who told them he had just given a woman a ride from that area to a nearby gas station.
Police found her there and took her into custody.
She is expected to face charges.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the victim or the driver.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and officers at the scene of the crash.