Wise County woman missing for weeks; foul play suspected

The Brief A woman named Monica Sanford has been missing from Wise County, Texas, since August 25th. The Wise County Sheriff's office believes foul play is involved because Sanford disappeared, leaving behind her belongings. Investigators have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges, but Monica Sanford has still not been found.



A Wise County woman has been missing since last month, and law enforcement now believe foul play to be involved.

The woman's family said they became concerned on Aug. 25, when they hadn't heard from 48-year-old Monica Sanford in two days.

They immediately filed a missing person report with the Wise County sheriff's office.

Wise County missing woman

Foul play suspected

What we know:

This week, the Wise County sheriff confirmed that they now believe foul play is involved. Due to the fact that Monica Sanford vanished, leaving behind all her belongings, her vehicle, and her dog.

Sanford was temporarily staying in this back trailer off Cuba Road in Bridgeport, part of Wise County.

It's a large property that the Wise County sheriff's office says its own deputies and the Texas Rangers have searched using drones, K9's, and sonar technology.

But so far, Sanford hasn't been found.

Her vehicle was abandoned up against this fence in the back of the property, part of the reason detectives believe foul play was involved.

Sister still seeking answers

Local perspective:

Any sign of hope for Darla Hastings is dwindling as her older sister, 48-year-old Monica Sanford, has been missing for more than two weeks.

Hastings became extremely concerned when Sanford didn't call or text her own daughter on her birthday.

"It’s another day we have not heard from her. No one has seen her," said Hastings.

"I don't think my sister is alive anymore, because if she was, she would not ignore us. She wouldn’t not reach out. She would not miss Destiny's birthday."

What they're saying:

Who Sanford was last seen with is still part of the investigation, according to the county sheriff's office.

Investigators do confirm they have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges, but wouldn't expand on who that is or their relation to Sanford.

"I was told that her and her ex-boyfriend left at 10 p.m. on the 23rd and that only the ex-boyfriend returned the next day," said Hastings.

Hastings gives this plea to the public for help.

"She means something to me. She means something to her children," Hastings said.

"No matter how insignificant you think it might be, it may be what they need to find her and locate her and bring her back. And if nothing else, it gives us closure."

What's next:

No charges have been filed related to Sanford’s disappearance.

Darla hastings also tells me she has reached out to Texas EquuSearch for any help.

It offered a $5,000 reward for information regarding finding Monica Sanford.