Wise County tornado: 2nd EF-1 twister confirmed near Cottondale

article

The Brief An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed near Cottondale in Wise County. It had wind speeds of up to 110 mph. So far, this is the second tornado the National Weather Service has confirmed from Tuesday morning's storms.



The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado that occurred during Tuesday morning’s storms.

EF-1 Tornado in Wise County

What we know:

NWS officials said the damage near Cottondale is consistent with an EF-1 that had wind speeds of up 110 mph.

Cottondale is in Wise County, south of Paradise.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear if the tornado damaged any property in that area.

EF-1 Tornado in Irving

What we know:

Another EF-1 twister heavily damaged apartments and businesses in Irving on Tuesday.

Its winds also peaked at 110 mph with a path of 0.42 miles and a width of 85 yards near West Pioneer Drive and North O’Connor Road.

Related article

Roughly 350 people were evacuated from two apartment complexes and several homes in that area.

Nearby de Zavala Middle School was closed for the day because firefighters deemed it unsafe for students with downed power lines and a gas leak.

"It was a war zone. Look at it. There used to be no tree here. There's a tree here now. That metal dumpster is across the street," said Mike Amir, whose laundry store was left in disarray.

Despite all the damage, police say there were no major injuries.

North Texas Storm Damage

What's next:

NWS crews are expected to be out again on Wednesday surveying the damage in Hopkins County.