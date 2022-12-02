Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says they are transition from a search with an investigation to an investigation with a search as they look for 7-year-old Athena Strand, who disappeared from her Wise County home on Wednesday night.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says at this time they do not expect foul play, but it could be a possibility.

"We have to keep looking, we have to keep digging and following up on every lead," said Chief Deputy Craig Johnson.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Strand on Thursday, even though the sheriff doesn’t have evidence to indicate that she was abducted.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Maitlyn Gandy

Athena got off of her school bus on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Athena’s stepmother called 911 at 6:40 p.m. to report her missing from her home in Paradise. She told investigators there was an argument and later the girl was not in her room. The sheriff says she waited an hour to tell authorities because she went looking for the girl first.

"The mother and daughter had a little bit of an argument, which is not unusual for a 7-year-old and a stepmother," said Akin. "Athena got upset and she walked away, as she has done in the past, but they expected she would come back."

Athena was last seen wearing a shirt, jeans with flowers on the pockets and brown boots.

A large group of law enforcement officers, more than 300 volunteers, dog teams, helicopters and thermal imaging technology have participated in the search.

"The search is continuing. It is more of a spotted search, instead of kind of the grand search you saw yesterday," said Sheriff Akin.

Akin says the girl's stepmother was the only adult home at the time of her disappearance. The father was on his way to South Texas for a deer hunting trip when he was told what happened.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says both of the girls parents and the stepmother have cooperated throughout the process.

Akin said he did not recall any previous calls to the home.

Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, lives in southern Oklahoma. She told FOX 4 that she does have sole custody of her daughter but allowed her to spend the fall semester in Texas with her father and stepmother.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office says they have contacted all sex offenders in the area, but they do not believe it is a direct lead at this time.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone in the area to check any barns, vehicles or brush on their property for Athena.

Anyone who sees the missing girl is urged to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.