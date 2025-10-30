Wise County joins Texas drive for FEMA assistance improvements

The Brief Texas emergency officials joined county leaders in D.C. urging Congress to reform FEMA through the "Fixing Emergency Management for Americans Act." The bill aims to streamline reimbursements, simplify applications, and add transparency to how disaster aid is distributed. FEMA faces criticism over delays and alleged political bias, while some push to scale back the agency’s role in disaster response.



For nearly 50 years, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has been the source for disaster relief. Now, it's under political and performance fire.

This week, county emergency management officials from around the country, including Texas, were in Washington asking lawmakers to support changes to FEMA in legislation working its way through the House.

Wise County supports FEMA reform

Cody Powell is the Wise County emergency management director. He's representing the county this week in Washington as part of the National Association of Counties Governmental Task Force on Disaster Response Reform.

Powell is among the Texans lobbying lawmakers to pass legislation to improve FEMA, which has dealt with staffing shortages and a clunky system that, in some cases, delays aid getting to communities.

The Fixing Emergency Management for Americans Act, which easily passed out of a House committee, would streamline reimbursements, ease the application process, increase transparency with a public dashboard — so anyone can trace requests for help to FEMA — and allow counties to know sooner how much funding they will get from the government for recovery.

'Front lines of disaster response'

"Counties are really on the front lines of disaster response, and especially recovery, which lasts for a long time after the disaster," Powell said.

Powell said Wise County, along with other Texas counties and leaders, hope to sway federal lawmakers in supporting states.

"We're here to show our support to the FEMA act, fixing emergency management for Americans," Powell said.

The emergency management director says the aid is paramount to disaster recovery.

"What is often lost in the stories is the months-long, in some cases, years-long recovery that a lot of those local communities are having to go through," Powell said.

Potential FEMA shutdown

President Donald Trump has said he wants to either shut down FEMA or reduce its disaster response footprint and let individual states handle response and recovery.

"As a task force, we have never felt like just completely abolishing FEMA has ever been a good idea. We need that federal backstop to support local jurisdictions whenever these disasters do happen," Powell said.