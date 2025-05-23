Wise County driver tried to run from deadly crash, troopers say

article

The Brief State troopers believe 58-year-old Alan Schutt was drunk and behind the wheel when he crashed into two cars parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 287 in Rhome on Thursday night. A 19-year-old woman who was standing near one of those cars was also hit and killed. Schutt is now charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid because troopers said he tried to run away after the crash.



A North Texas man is facing serious charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash and then trying to run away from the scene.

Wise County Deadly Crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 287 near Ramhorn Hill Road in Rhome, which is in Wise County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 58-year-old Alan Schutt of Boyd was heading northbound and hit two cars that were parked on the shoulder.

Schutt also hit a person who was standing near one of the cars, then drove across the center median and hit an SUV that was heading southbound.

The pedestrian, identified as 19-year-old Destiny Quintanilla from Grand Prairie, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The 20-year-old driver in one of the parked cars, who was also from Grand Prairie, was treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Featured article

Suspect Flees

What we know:

Witnesses said Schutt tried to run away from the scene of the accident after it happened.

They caught him and held him until state troopers arrived.

He was arrested because troopers suspected alcohol was involved.

What's next:

Schutt is still being held in the Wise County jail.

He’s facing charges for intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid involving death.