Wise County deputies shoot man during domestic disturbance call

Deputies in Wise County shot a man they said fired at them first.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at a home in Paradise, which is located 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Deputies and police officers from Boyd were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.

After they knocked on the door, they said a man fired shots at them.

The officers returned fire, hitting the man.

He was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth. It’s not clear how badly he was injured.

No officers were injured.

The shooter’s name has not yet been released.