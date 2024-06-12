Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Shooting: Ongoing feud leads to deadly chase

Published  June 12, 2024 8:06am CDT
Central Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas police said an ongoing feud between two groups ended with a deadly shooting in Central Oak Cliff.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a neighborhood near Jefferson Boulevard and Polk Street.

Police believe they were shot after a dispute at nearby Kidd Springs Park.

The suspect chased the victims through the neighborhood and opened fire once they hit a road blocked by construction.

One victim died at the scene. The other was hit in the leg and is expected to survive.

Officers arrested the murder suspect hours later. 

That person’s name has not yet been released.