Dallas Shooting: Ongoing feud leads to deadly chase

Dallas police said an ongoing feud between two groups ended with a deadly shooting in Central Oak Cliff.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a neighborhood near Jefferson Boulevard and Polk Street.

Police believe they were shot after a dispute at nearby Kidd Springs Park.

The suspect chased the victims through the neighborhood and opened fire once they hit a road blocked by construction.

One victim died at the scene. The other was hit in the leg and is expected to survive.

Officers arrested the murder suspect hours later.

That person’s name has not yet been released.