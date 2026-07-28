Surveillance video shows confrontation between Wilmer City Councilman, Black man at gas station

The Brief Surveillance footage from a Shell gas station in Wilmer shows the confrontation between Wilmer City Council Member Andy Garcia and Rickey Jackson, a Black man. Garcia can be heard claiming responsibility for the firing and removal of several members of Wilmer leadership, including the city's police chief and mayor. Garcia's arrest came in tandem with Wilmer acting police chief Jesus Mancillas' arrest for interfering with the investigation, just days after Mancillas was hired from Ferris to oversee another issue within the Wilmer Police Department.



Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 4 from a Shell gas station in Wilmer shows the confrontation between Wilmer City Council Member Moses Garcia and Rickey Jackson, a Black man.

Wilmer officials arrested

Moses Garcia, 53

What we know:

Wilmer City Council Member Moses Garcia was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after a July 22 confrontation at a Shell gas station.

Surveillance video from the Shell station shows Garcia threatening Rickey Jackson, a Black man, at the gas station, and using racial slurs during the confrontation.

Garcia can also be heard making statements claiming responsibility for removing Wilmer's police chief, mayor, and other personnel from their offices.

What they're saying:

"He said he's got a bunch more he's going to fire."

Rickey Jackson, the man who claims Garcia threatened him and used racial slurs towards him, tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager he's known Garcia for years.

"Whatever goes on down there, I don't know anything about it. I don't know why you are messing with me," Jackson continued.

"I wasn't bothering him. I ain't said nothing. I don't know his problem."

Rickey Jackson

The other side:

Garcia's attorney told FOX 4 over the phone that his client never made a terroristic threat towards Jackson.

His attorney would not address Garcia's claims that he has gotten people within the city fired.

Wilmer acting police chief's arrest

Dig deeper:

On Monday, Wilmer acting police chief Jesus Mancillas was arrested and charged with interference with public duties.

Jesus Mancillas, 58

Mancillas tried to take over the investigation into Garcia on July 23, the day after Garcia's confrontation, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mancillas took the surveillance footage from the incident, despite Wilmer Police understanding that Mancillas was acting as police chief in a civilian capacity, and not as a Texas Peace Officer.

He had been brought in by Wilmer interim City Administrator Frank Posada just days before to provide oversight during a separate administrative matter within the Wilmer Police Department.

Mancillas was brought to Wilmer from Ferris, where he is listed as the Ferris City Marshall on the city's website.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement told FOX 4: "Mancillas has been placed on administrative hold, meaning if he separates from his current appointments, he will not be eligible to work for another law enforcement agency until his criminal case has been resolved."

The City of Ferris declined to comment when asked for a response by FOX 4.

Former Wilmer mayor speaks

The backstory:

Multiple members of leadership in Wilmer have resigned or retired since a June 5 special council meeting, where Garcia was sworn in as a City Council Member.

City Administrator Steve Norwood was terminated from his role the same night. On July 10, Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta resigned from her position without an explanation.

Petta tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager that Wilmer City Council members are "yes people" for Garcia.

"He's in there for himself and himself only. These others really don't mean anything. They are just his yes people," Petta said.

Petta says Wilmer will hold a special election for mayor, and she intends to run in it.

Sheila Petta

What's next:

Wilmer City Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday, July 30.