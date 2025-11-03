Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett considers bid for U.S. Senate

article

The Brief U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is seriously considering running for the Texas U.S. Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn (R). Recent polling shows Crockett with a potential early lead in the crowded Democratic primary field. The general election for the Senate seat, which currently has a Republican primary challenge for Cornyn, is scheduled for November 3, 2026.



Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is seriously considering a bid for John Cornyn's seat in the U.S. Senate, sources tell FOX 4 News in Dallas.

Statewide polling shows Crockett has the lead in the polls over former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, state Rep. James Talirico and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke. The same polling shows Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with a narrow lead over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn for the Republican Senate nomination.

In mid-October, Crockett said during a FOX News interview that she would decide after court rulings on new congressional maps and further polling analysis.

Crockett appeared undecided in the interview, saying she's still waiting for a final ruling on the new Texas Congressional District maps. The recent redrawing was designed to create five new Republican seats in the U.S. House, and would change Crockett's area of representation if the court rules in its favor.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Texas Congressional District | Credit: congress.gov

Texas Senate primary

Who is in the race?:

Texas AG Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, a Houston Republican, are the current GOP challengers for Cornyn's seat.

The Republican candidates will face one of several challengers on the Democrat side in the general election.

Texas Rep. James Talarico (D-Austin), recently announced a record-breaking fundraising effort in his first quarter of campaigning. The $6.2 million in funding far outpaces the other candidates.

Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, Talarico's main challenger among those already committed to the Democratic primary, announced $4.1 million raised so far in his campaign. Allred entered the race on July 1.

Retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts has also announced he is running for the Democratic nomination.

Other possible opponents could include former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who attempted a bid for Ted Cruz's seat in 2018, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro. They have not yet announced their candidacy.

When is the next U.S. Senate Election?

Big picture view:

The 2026 United States Senate Elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, 2026. This is for the Class II Senators. Their terms of service expire on Jan. 3, 2027. They started their terms of service on Jan. 3, 2021. Senators in Class II were elected to office in the November 2020 general election.

There are 33 of the 100 seats in the Senate being contested in regular elections.

The terms are for six years, and will begin on Jan. 3, 2027. They will expire on Jan. 3, 2033.

