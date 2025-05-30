Intoxicated woman shoots husband multiple times in Mansfield

article

An intoxicated woman allegedly shot her husband multiple times inside their home overnight Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Woodbridge Trail around 1:40 a.m. Friday. The 911 call came from the victim, who told officials his intoxicated wife had shot him inside their home.

The victim sustained two gunshot wounds but told police his wife shot at him about 10 times. The man was able to leave the home and get help after the shooting.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

The suspect remained inside the home after the shooting but was eventually convinced by police to exit peacefully and was taken to Mansfield jail. She has been charged with aggravated assault and family violence.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.