White Settlement police charge man for alleged plot involving explosives, guns

A man who police believed intended to carry out an attack on his relative's White Settlement home in November with firearms and explosive devices has been arrested on charges relating to the case. Investigators believe he was searching other locations, including places of worship.

According to the White Settlement Police Department, 33-year-old Tino Napoleon Ross was released from a facility in the Wichita Falls area on Wednesday and immediately arrested on charges related to possession of improvised explosive devices and firearms.

Officials say Ross had been confined since the morning of the incident in White Settlement.

IEDs found in suspicious vehicle

The backstory:

Investigators believe on November 26, 2024, before 6 a.m., a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle in the 9200 block of Jason Lane. When police arrived, they found a white passenger van with Ross in the driver's seat.

As officers approached, they saw he had a handgun in his lap. As they started to talk to him, investigators say the officers realized the man was experiencing a mental health issue. Police were able to safely grab the man and remove him from the van. Police say he was immediately detained.

During the investigation, investigators saw what they believed was an improvised explosive device on the front passenger seat, and a second explosive device in the back of the van. Other police agencies responded and the Fort Worth Bomb Squad confirmed the devices were IEDs. An additional rifle and AR-style pistol were found, in addition to the handgun, police say.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 33-year-old Tino Napoleon Ross (Source: Wichita County Jail)

Investigation reaches Oklahoma

Dig deeper:

The Texas Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) helped with the investigation by conducting a search warrant at Ross's home in Oklahoma. They say they seized materials that were used to manufacture the IEDs.

The FBI Dallas Joint Terrorism Task force helped with the interview of the suspect at the scene and helped with the preparation of arrest warrants.

What's next:

Ross is facing charges of possession of prohibited weapons, unlawful carrying of weapons, and resisting arrest, search or transportation. He is currently booked into the Wichita County Jail with combined bonds set at $151,000, and a federal hold without bond. He will eventually be moved to the Tarrant County Jail.

The White Settlement Police Department is planning to hold a news conference on Friday morning to release new information in the case.