White Settlement grass fire contained by firefighters
Photo courtesy Christopher Cook, White Settlement Director of Public Safety
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Some people in suburban Fort Worth had to leave their homes overnight because of a fast-moving grass fire.
Firefighters in White Settlement quickly got the fire under control.
It burned about 10 acres but did not damage any homes.
Some people were evacuated as a precaution. They have since been allowed to return home.
Fire crews stayed in the area to put out any possible flare-ups.