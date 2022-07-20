White Settlement grass fire contained by firefighters

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy Christopher Cook, White Settlement Director of Public Safety

Some people in suburban Fort Worth had to leave their homes overnight because of a fast-moving grass fire.

Firefighters in White Settlement quickly got the fire under control.

It burned about 10 acres but did not damage any homes.

Some people were evacuated as a precaution. They have since been allowed to return home.

Fire crews stayed in the area to put out any possible flare-ups.