67-year-old bicyclist dies 1 week after Arlington ISD school bus crash

The Brief William Roberts, 67, died on Feb. 25 from injuries sustained on Feb. 18 when he was struck by an Arlington ISD school bus at the intersection of Treecrest Drive and the Interstate 20 frontage road. Investigators say the bus was turning right onto the frontage road around 2:30 p.m. when it collided with Roberts, who was cycling eastbound without a helmet and was thrown from his bike. The bus driver stopped to provide aid and called 911 while four students were on the bus.



A 67-year-old man has died from injuries sustained when he was struck by an Arlington ISD school bus last week, according to police.

What we know:

Arlington police officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Treecrest Drive and the Interstate 20 frontage road just after 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Investigators determined a bicyclist was struck by a school bus carrying four students.

The cyclist, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as William Roberts, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries one week later, on Feb. 25.

None of the students on board the bus were injured.

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, the school bus driver was attempting to make a right turn from Treecrest Drive onto the I-20 frontage road. At the same time, Roberts was traveling eastbound on the frontage road and entered the intersection.

Roberts was thrown from his bicycle upon impact and police noted he was not wearing a helmet. Officers found him lying in the roadway when they arrived at the scene.

The bus driver immediately stopped, called 911 and provided aid to Roberts until first responders arrived, police said.

While the crash remains under investigation, no criminal charges have been filed at this time.